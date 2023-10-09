Brock Purdy shocked the NFL world as a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers. But in year two, Purdy is proving that he isn't a fluke.

The quarterback has led the 49ers to a perfect 5-0 record, leading to many calling him an early MVP candidate. One of those people is legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin who has completely bought in on Purdy, via Undisputed.

“Playing the quarterback position is about effectiveness. I have yet to see anyone I would take in that San Francisco offense over Brock Purdy. Is he an MVP? I say absolutely,” Irvin said. “He's scored 100 on every test he's ever taken. Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan are the perfect fit.”

Purdy was thrown into the fire after injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo last season. He took the torch and ran win with, leading the 49ers to a perfect 5-0 record as a starter, an NFC West championship and a run to the NFC Championship Game.

This season, Purdy has started right where he left off. He has San Francisco once again leading the NFC West with their immaculate 5-0 record. Through the first five weeks, Purdy has thrown for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. He is tied for the seventh-most touchdown passes in the NFL and eighth in passing yards.

With Brock Purdy under center, the 49ers have the looks of a Super Bowl contender, if not the favorite. If he keeps playing the way he is, at least Michael Irvin believes he should be ending the season with at least one trophy to his name.