No matter who has or hasn't been on the field, the San Francisco 49ers have been unsteady all season long. Yes, San Francisco has been hit hard by injuries from the outset of the season, but there is certainly still enough talent — both on the roster and within the coaching staff — that this team shouldn't be entering Week 12 with a 5-5 record.

Amidst all of the uncertainty and inconsistency up and down the roster, one player who has remained rock steady is 7th-year linebacker Fred Warner, who has been every bit as good in 2024 as he has each of the last six seasons. Warner has made 78 tackles, picked off two passes, and has a league-high four forced fumbles in ten games this season, and most importantly, he's providing his team with a stern, yet steady outlook on how this tumultuous season has progressed.

“If we're all not seeing it the exact same way, then that's my fault at the end of the day,” is a quote that anyone who is aspiring to be a leader should repeat to themselves on a daily basis. It helps to explain why Fred Warner is so revered around the NFL, and it also sheds light on why the 49ers have been able to find so much success over the last few seasons. To have a guy as talented as Warner recognizing it's on someone in his position to be responsible for the course-correct in a situation like this, it's huge.

It's also why the 49ers, despite a brutal remaining schedule and lingering health questions, shouldn't be counted out just yet.

49ers' past success gives hope for upcoming postseason push

San Francisco's next two games take them to Green Bay and Buffalo in back-to-back weeks before a visit from Chicago provides some relief. But even after that, there are two divisional games — vs. Los Angeles and at Arizona — along with a trip down to Miami to take on the surging Dolphins, and a home matchup with the current Super Bowl favorite Detroit Lions.

But even if San Francisco can only get to 9-8, that may be enough to clinch the NFC West in a truly bizarre season in the division. Right now, the 49ers are in a practical dead-heat with Arizona (6-4), Los Angeles (5-5) and Seattle (5-5).