The San Francisco 49ers head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Packers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

49ers-Packers Last Game – Matchup History

The 49ers beat the Packers in the playoffs 24-21 last season.

Overall Series: The Packers lead the all-time series 38-34-1.

Here are the 49ers-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Packers Odds

San Francisco 49ers: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +114

Green Bay Packers: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Packers

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 49ers are second in the NFL in yards per game. They are fourth in passing yards per game, and seventh in rush yards per game. Their offense is able to do a lot of damage, and that has to be the case Sunday afternoon. The 49ers score 25.0 points per game along with their ability to gain yards. If San Francisco can have another good offensive game, they will be able to beat the Packers on the road.

One player that has really stepped up for the 49ers is Jauan Jennings. Jennings leads the 49ers in receiving yards and he has four touchdowns. He is coming off a great game, and he has had 11 receptions in each of the last two games. Jennings has been a great asset, and Brock Purdy's top target. If he has another good game, the 49ers will be in good shape on Sunday.

San Francisco has a pretty good defense, as well. They allow the sixth-fewest yards per game, and 22.2 points. The 49ers are especially solid in the pass game, which is going to help them. Jordan Love gets careless with the ball, and throws plenty of interceptions. The 49ers allow less than 200 pass yards per game, and they have given up just 11 passing touchdowns. Along with that, the 49ers have 11 interceptions. They should be able to force one or two turnovers, and that will help them win this game.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Green Bay is playing great football. They may have gotten a bit lucky against the Chicago Bears last week, but they have won four of their last five games. Green Bay is fourth in the NFL in yards per game, and fourth in rush yards per game. Josh Jacobs is the key to the Packers success. He has ran for 838 yards and four touchdowns on the season. When he is involved, the game gets much easier for Green Bay.

Jordan Love throws a decent amount of interceptions. However, he still has a lot of arm talent. He might trust it a little bit to much, but it is there nonetheless. Love averages two touchdown passes per game, and he has only taken eight sacks. He gets rid of the ball, and he can make some plays with his legs. If Love can take care of the ball, the Packers are going to have a good game on offense.

Green Bay has the fourth-most takeaways on the season with 19. They do a good job getting interceptions, but they do a better job punching the ball out. In fact, the Packers lead the NFL in forced fumbles this season. The Packers have a tough matchup with the running back room in San Francisco, but if they can punch the ball out, and create a couple turnovers, the Packers will win this game.

Final 49ers-Packers Prediction & Pick

This is a solid matchup. Two good teams, and two teams that usually meet in the playoffs. For this game, I am going to take the Packers to win straight up.

Final 49ers-Packers Prediction & Pick: 49ers ML (-134)