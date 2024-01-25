Both San Francisco stars will make their presence in the MVP race.

The NFL MVP race has been an exciting contest to watch during the 2023 season, but it is starting to come to a close as the finalists from the Associated Press have been released according to Rob Maaddi. For San Francisco 49ers fans, they will be elated to hear that both quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey are on the ballot.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey & #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott are finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL MVP & Offensive Player of the Year awards. Brock Purdy & #Bills QB Josh Allen also MVP finalists. #Browns have finalists in 4 categories. Full list: pic.twitter.com/oeiLNykUwW — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 25, 2024

This might not come as a shock to 49ers fans who have witnessed another great season for the team in the red and gold. Especially from Purdy and McCaffrey who are in the midst of a playoff run with one more game until they reach the Super Bowl, the first time for the franchise since 2019. Both have created magic for the San Francisco offense that is led by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Purdy has thrown for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on the season which has been impressive for a player that was selected with the very last pick of the NFL Draft in 2o22. While the MVP award is usually known as a “quarterback award,” it was hard to deny the greatness of McCaffrey who rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 67 catches for 564 yards and seven scores.

Along with the two 49ers stars in Purdy and McCaffrey, they join a tough race with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, and Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott. To make a stronger case for their MVP chances, San Francisco will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship this Sunday with the potential for two big performances from the MVP hopefuls.