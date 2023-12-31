Brock Purdy lived out a childhood dream after seeing his 49ers clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed.

With a little help from the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC's No. 1 overall seed for the playoffs. When Brock Purdy found out that 49ers had clinched the top seed, he said it was a moment he had been waiting his whole life for.

He wasn't in the most scenic of places, as the 49ers watched the end of the Eagles' game huddled up around a TV in the locker room. Once the Arizona Cardinals sealed their 35-31 win over the Eagles, the whole locker room went wild. It was a moment Purdy said he dreamt of when he was a kid, via David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Of course San Francisco played a role in their accomplishment. They had watched their clinching moment after taking down the Washington Commanders, 27-10 away from home. Purdy completed 22-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

At 12-4, the 49ers now hold the best record in the NFC. Only the 13-3 Baltimore Ravens have a better record. San Francisco has played like a team at the top as their defense ranks seventh in the NFL, allowing 306.8 yards per game. Their offense has been even better, ranking second behind just the Miami Dolphins, averaging 404.6 YPG.

As the No. 1 seed, the 49ers have clinched a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. It could be the boost San Francisco needs to get them into the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy felt like he was living in a dream celebrating the No. 1 seed with his teammates in the locker room.

But leading your team to the Super Bowl would certainly leave a forever-lasting memory for Purdy and everyone on the 49ers.