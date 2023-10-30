On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers suffered a shocking third straight loss, this time at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 49ers' offense, still dealing with some injuries, largely struggled to get on track, and the Bengals controlled the game essentially from the opening kickoff.

After the game, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy spoke on the loss and what it means for the team going forward.

“Obviously, I want to be better,” said Purdy, per Eric Williams of FOX Sports. “For this team, this organization. Just taking care of the ball in some crucial parts of the game… when it comes down to it, you're not just going to blow teams out every week. You've got to take care of the ball and you've got to play good team football. That's where I'm at with that.”

Brock Purdy's status for the Bengals game was in doubt for most of this week, as he entered concussion protocol following last week's Monday Night Football loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, Purdy cleared protocol on Saturday, which opened the door for him to start against Cincinnati.

Playing without offensive weapon Deebo Samuel, Purdy played well, completing 22/31 pass attempts, good for 365 yards and a touchdown, but he did throw two interceptions on the afternoon.

San Francisco now finds itself perhaps with more questions than answers as they enter the bye week with a record that was once 5-0 but is now 5-3. The 49ers will look to regroup and get back on track against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 12.