San Francisco 49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams both suffered injuries in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. Both were listed as questionable to return, via the team's official social media account.

Williams had his leg rolled up on and left the field briefly, sitting out a 49ers drive. Williams returned on the next offensive series for the 49ers, so his ankle injury doesn't appear to be serious.

Samuel was seen being attended to in the blue sideline tent for a shoulder injury, and later went back to the locker room for further examination, according to Adam Schefter.

Samuel has battled through injuries so far this season, but it's unclear what play Samuel got hurt on in the Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Samuel has yet to return to the game in the first half as undergoes further examination in the locker room for the 49ers.

Samuel was targeted once before his injury and had two carries for 11 yards before exiting the game with a shoulder injury.

49ers Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Giants

RECOMMENDED
Daniel Jones Neck Injury Update Week 7 Washington Commanders
Giants QB Daniel Jones gets optimistic neck injury update for Week 7 vs. Commanders

DJ Foster ·

Devin Lloyd, Jaguars
Is Devin Lloyd playing in Jaguars’ Week 6 battle with Colts?

Jack Winter ·

Deebo Samuel Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers pre-game scuffle fight
49ers stars Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams trade shoves with Browns in heated pre-game scuffle

DJ Foster ·

With Williams back on the field already, we'll see if Samuel returns to the Week 6 matchup against one of the best defenses in the league in the Cleveland Browns.

Samuel missed three games last season due to injury, and played a reduced role in the Week 4 win against the Arizona Cardinals where he recorded no catches.

We'll keep you updated on the injury status of Deebo Samuel and his injured shoulder, and whether or not he'll return to the Week 6 game against the Browns in Cleveland.