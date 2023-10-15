San Francisco 49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams both suffered injuries in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. Both were listed as questionable to return, via the team's official social media account.

#SFvsCLE @DignityHealth injury update: WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and T Trent Williams (ankle) are questionable to return. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 15, 2023

Williams had his leg rolled up on and left the field briefly, sitting out a 49ers drive. Williams returned on the next offensive series for the 49ers, so his ankle injury doesn't appear to be serious.

Samuel was seen being attended to in the blue sideline tent for a shoulder injury, and later went back to the locker room for further examination, according to Adam Schefter.

49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel has gone from the injury tent to the 49ers’ locker room, and is being called questionable to return due to a shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2023

Samuel has battled through injuries so far this season, but it's unclear what play Samuel got hurt on in the Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Samuel has yet to return to the game in the first half as undergoes further examination in the locker room for the 49ers.

Samuel was targeted once before his injury and had two carries for 11 yards before exiting the game with a shoulder injury.

With Williams back on the field already, we'll see if Samuel returns to the Week 6 matchup against one of the best defenses in the league in the Cleveland Browns.

Samuel missed three games last season due to injury, and played a reduced role in the Week 4 win against the Arizona Cardinals where he recorded no catches.

We'll keep you updated on the injury status of Deebo Samuel and his injured shoulder, and whether or not he'll return to the Week 6 game against the Browns in Cleveland.