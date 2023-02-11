San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is confident he’ll be fully healthy when the 2023 season rolls around in September.

Purdy confirmed on Friday that he is set to undergo surgery in two weeks time. He also clarified that it’s not Tommy John surgery, so he should be able to start throwing in three months and be fully recovered come August, per Rob Maaddi of AP.

That is certainly good news for the 49ers and the fans, who were concerned about Purdy’s injury recovery timeline. The youngster sustained the issue in the NFC Championship game, and many were doubtful if he can be ready in time for training camp and the new season.

Fortunately by the looks of it, Purdy will be able to fight with Trey Lance for the QB1 position. He has been impressive since taking over as the 49ers’ starting QB, but his injury status has led to plenty of people questioning his availability.

For what it’s worth, should Brock Purdy avoid any setback in his recovery and make it to training camp healthy, 49ers legend Joe Montana expressed his belief that the young gun should be San Francisco’s QB1. Montana gave Purdy a huge vote of confidence while explaining why he should take over instead of Trey Lance.

“If Purdy’s healthy I think it’s his job,” Montana chimed in on the QB battle between Purdy and Lance. “I don’t think he’s [Lance] ready yet. I don’t think he’s ready to take that caliber team. Talented kid, and he might be, part way through the year if he gets more starts I don’t know, but do you want to turn over a team that you want to get off to a great start with a guy you still have a question about?”

That is certainly nice to hear for Purdy. Now, all he needs to do is rest and recover before he leads the 49ers again.