Brock Purdy's TD pass to George Kittle triggers NFL feat that will silence the haters.

The San Francisco 49ers hold a 7-6 lead over the Green Bay Packers at the half. Both defenses have stepped up big time. But Brock Purdy's touchdown pass to George Kittle was the only touchdown scored in this game so far. However, it turns out Purdy's pass triggered an impressive NFL feat that will have the haters shaking their fists.

Midway through the second quarter, the 49ers quarterback rolled out of the pocket and threw a dime to a wide-open Kittle for a touchdown. It was a brilliant play, as Brock Purdy looked like a franchise quarterback.

Brock Purdy with a Dime to George Kittle 🎯 pic.twitter.com/bKBFLjTw3X — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 21, 2024

The key component of that play was Brock Purdy's movement out of the pocket. As it turns out, it was his 11th touchdown pass outside of the pocket this season. He leads the league in that category, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“That TD pass to George Kittle was Brock Purdy's 11th outside the pocket this season, most in the NFL including playoffs.”

San Francisco really lucked out with Brock Purdy after Trey Lance turned out to be a bust. The former seventh round pick has been dicing up the league since taking over the starting role. He's in top form for the playoffs too, which is only great news for the 49ers. Many believe had he been healthy for the postseason last year, this team could have made a deeper run.

On the other hand, many didn't believe Purdy is a long term option at quarterback. But he's done nothing but prove the haters wrong. We'll see how it plays out though. The 49ers hold a small lead over the Packers to start the third quarter. Look for Purdy and Kittle to possibly connect more often in the second half.