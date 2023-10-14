The San Francisco 49ers are one of 2 undefeated NFL teams to this point in the season, and their play to this point has been stellar. While the Philadelphia Eagles — the other undefeated team — have played several close games, the Niners have been dominant. San Francisco has a slew of stars on both sides of the ball, and nobody has been more important than quarterback Brock Purdy.

Many thought Purdy would be unavailable throughout the early part of the season and perhaps longer because of an arm injury he suffered in last year's NFC title game against the Eagles. However, Purdy has made a brilliant recovery and he has completed 98 of 136 passes for 1,271 yards with a sensational 9-0 TD-interception ratio.

Former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski recognized Purdy as the ideal quarterback for the 49ers, and he says he has been playing at a very high level.

“Brock Purdy is the man in San Francisco,” Gronkowski said. “He understands the organization, his character fits in perfectly, and they definitely hit the gold with him being on his rookie contract making only, like $800,000, which is wild.”

Perhaps Gronkowski is angling for a role as Purdy's agent. Clearly the quarterback will get a huge salary increase when he signs his next contract. Purdy was the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 49ers and Brock Purdy will try to keep their undefeated streak going when they face the Cleveland Browns on the road Sunday. Purdy has one of the most versatile running backs in the league in Christian McCaffrey, and he is also supported by an outstanding receiving crew.