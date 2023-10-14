After the hype of the San Francisco 49ers offense facing the Dallas Cowboys No. 1 defense fell flat last week, the Niners get another “test” when they take on the Cleveland Browns defense. The Browns defense ranks No. 1 in total yards and passing yards allowed.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy welcomes the challenge.

“It’s a really good challenge for us,” Purdy said. “The front, they do a great job with I feel like just getting after the offensive line and pushing them back and getting up on the quarterback’s toes, sort of pushing the quarterback off balance with just being in rhythm for a play,” via Jose Luis Sanchez III of Sports Illustrated.

Purdy also compared the Browns defensive line to the 49ers own D-line.

“You can see the similarities with how [defensive line coach Kris] Kocurek coaches the guys up here,” Brock Purdy said. “The stunts and the things, just the drive, the get-off on the D-Line man, it’s crucial … So, when we watch the film it’s like, ‘alright, yeah, we got another great challenge in front of us this week with these guys.’ So they’re, I think, one of the best in the league and a really talented group, so excited to go against them.”

The Browns have one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Myles Garrett, who has 5.5 sacks on the year. Garrett will likely face 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams which will be one of the top position battles of the weekend. The Browns also have a top cornerback duo in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II who will challenge receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Though Cleveland will be a test for the 49ers, it's also fair to say the 49ers offense will be a test for the Browns defense. The Browns defense has yet to play a top offense in the league as they've only faced an injured Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. If the Browns can limit the 49ers offense, they'll surely prove they're one of the league's top defenses.