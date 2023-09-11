San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy showed that his surgically repaired elbow is a hundred percent okay, as he led his team to an easy 30-7 victory on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Purdy, however, would rather deflect attention to his teammates, whom he praised a lot during a postgame interview.

“We've got a bunch of selfless dudes on this team. All they want to do is win,” Brock Purdy said (via FOX Sports).

Purdy played well himself, as he went 19 of 29 for 220 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He did fumble the ball twice (one lost), but overall, he did a great job under center. Running back Christian McCaffrey also turned heads with a vintage performance, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries while also coming up with 17 receiving yards on three receptions.

Perhaps even more impressive was the 49ers' defense that did not give Kenny Pickett and the Steelers enough breathing room to even come remotely close to threatening San Francisco's lead. The Niners picked off Pickett twice and sacked him five times.

There were questions heading into Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season about the Niners' decision to stick with Purdy as their starter, but his critics did not have much new material to work with following his impressive showing againts the Steelers. Granted that he had a turnover when he lost a fumble, the Niners' offense still flowed smoothly overall, with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle helping out.

The Niners will take on the Los Angeles Rams next on the road in Week 2.