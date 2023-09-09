The San Francisco 49ers will head to Heinz Field to open their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are here to share our NFL odds series, make a 49ers-Steelers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 49ers went 12-5 last season, winning the NFC West. Now, they're hoping to have a better start to their season. The 49ers just signed Nick Bosa to a historic contract. Thus, they will have their full team. Brock Purdy must make quick passes in his first game since his injury. Moreover, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk will look to start strong. Javon Hargrave is the new addition and will join Arik Armstead on the interior.

The Steelers went 9-8 and just missed the playoffs. Now, they are hoping to start hot and build momentum against one of the best teams in the NFL. Kenny Pickett passed for 2404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season. Meanwhile, Najee Harris rushed 272 times for 1038 yards and seven touchdowns. Diontae Johnson caught 86 passes for 882 yards but did not score. Likewise, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns. Pat Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The 49ers are 5-4 in their last nine Week 1 games. Meanwhile, the Steelers are 6-2-1 in their previous nine Week 1 games. The 49ers lead the all-time series 12-10. Significantly, the 49ers won the last meeting 24-20 in 2019 at Levi Stadium. The Steelers are 3-2 in five games in Pittsburgh. Moreover, they have won the last two home games against the 49ers. It will be the third time the 49ers and Steelers have met in Week 1.

Here are the 49ers-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Steelers Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -2.5 (-108)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-112)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Steelers Week 1

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

Purdy must establish a quick release. Moreover, Christian McCaffrey must find some holes to run through against a tough defense. Short passes are the way to go. Furthermore, the 49ers must move the chains. The line must protect Purdy against TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith, who will both be coming off the edge. Likewise, Samuel and Aiyuk must run creative plays.

Hargrave and Armstead must generate pressure to stop Harris from running all over them. Then, they cannot let Pickett get comfortable. Bosa will likely play now, but he has missed a lot of time. Ultimately, it could affect his snaps. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw will be vital to this defense. Yes, the pass rush is important. But the linebackers must do their job to finish tackles and not make mistakes. Therefore, how they do can play a significant difference in how they play against the Steelers.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can establish a ground game and move the chains. Then, the defense must force the Steelers to be one-dimensional.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers have many questions on offense. Unfortunately, they must start the season against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Until Wednesday, it seemed like they would not have to face Bosa. However, the Niners signed him to an extension, effectively ending the holdout.

The Steelers must protect Pickett. Moreover, they must deal with Bosa off the edge. Hargrave and Armstead will rush them from the interior. Thus, there are three dangerous pass rushers to worry about. The Steelers must also do their best to avoid Warner and Greenlaw. Then, they have to move the chains. They can move the chains by effectively running the ball. Significantly, the best way to run the ball against the 49ers is to create design plays on the edge. The 49ers will not let them run straight up the middle.

The defense must get pressure and rough up Purdy. Next, they cannot let Samuel or Aiyuk get open. The best way to beat this tough San Francisco offense would be to force them into long third-down situations.

The Steelers will cover the spread if they can generate an effective running game and protect Pickett. Then, they must stop the San Francisco running game.

Final 49ers-Steelers Prediction & Pick

The 49ers are notoriously slow starters. Thus, this game might be one of those where they make mistakes they normally would not make. Expect the Steelers to come out strong and play the Niners tough. Consequently, it will be enough to cover the spread.

Final 49ers-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-112)