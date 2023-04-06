After taking over as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 campaign, seventh-round pick Brock Purdy earned the attention of those around the NFL. While leading the offense, Purdy and the 49ers continued to find success. Ultimately, he led the team to the NFC Championship game.

Unfortunately for Purdy and the 49ers, the quarterback suffered an elbow injury during the game. While he managed to return to the field, he was unable to throw the ball. Troubles at the position led to the team falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now as Purdy works back from his elbow injury, the 49ers are set to face a question mark at the quarterback position. With third-year quarterback Trey Lance still on the roster, he will also have the chance to fight for the starting job. Just a season ago, he was the 49ers QB1 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Many around the 49ers organization, including General Manager John Lynch, have already voiced their support for Brock Purdy to be the starting quarterback when he returns to full strength. But Purdy himself isn’t yet worried about the starting role but instead focused on returning to the field and helping his teammates.

During a recent appearance on Fox Sports 910’s Roc and Manuch with Jimmy B, Brock Purdy spoke about his return.

“For me, I have to get healthy first; that’s how I’m looking at it,” stated Purdy.

He then added, “Day by day, I have to get healthy. Everything will fall into place from there. Other than that, man, I love my teammates. I love to compete, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this organization win. And that’s how I’m looking at it. And nothing more than that.”

As Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has already noted, the 49ers are not yet prepared to name a starter. But upon his return, Brock Purdy appears ready to compete for the job.