San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy broke onto the scene as a rookie last season, forcing the 49ers to open up the starting quarterback competition. General Manager John Lynch suggested that Purdy has done enough on and off the field to earn the starting job, reports ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

“I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse at that…if we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap.”

This is a huge endorsement from one of the leaders of the 49ers brass. Purdy will have to compete with former 1st round pick Trey Lance and free agent signing Sam Darnold, but he looks to be heading into training camp with the upper hand.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Purdy finished his rookie season with a QB rating of 107.3, throwing for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was forced out of the playoffs with a torn UCL that he has since undergone surgery for. It was an unfortunate culmination of a season that saw him finish third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Going into camp, the assumed top competition to Purdy’s starting role will be Lance. Ever since John Lynch traded up to select Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, the 49ers have been eagerly awaiting Lance’s true arrival. It was supposed to be last year, but a broken ankle in September forced him to the sidelines. He will be fully healthy for training camp and the aforementioned competition.

Whoever takes the first snap for the 49ers, they will be under immense pressure with team expectations and a backup nipping at their heels. In Brock Purdy’s case, he proved last season that playing under pressure comes natural to him.