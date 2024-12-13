With running backs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry each composing masterful seasons for their respective new teams, it is unfortunately too easy to discount Kyren Williams' own valuable contributions to the Los Angeles Rams. He is not going to earn Offensive Player of the Year consideration or First-Team All-Pro honors, but he is a crucial component of his squad's midseason rejuvenation.

On Thursday, Williams helped the Rams (8-6) secure a big, hard-fought 12-6 road win versus the San Francisco 49ers (6-8). Despite mustering just 3.7 yards per rushing attempt (29 carries for 108 yards), he made multiple clutch runs to keep the momentum in LA's direction during the second half. The third-year back ensured that his team maintained control of the clock in the final minutes by churning out two nine-yard runs on the Rams' final offensive possession (kicked a pivotal field goal with 18 seconds left).

Following the victory, which marked a sweep of last season's NFC Super Bowl representative, Williams made a scathing statement. “We’re the big brothers now,” he said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Rams claim California supremacy in 2024

The 2023 Second-Team All-Pro scored the game-tying touchdown in what was ultimately a thrilling comeback win for Los Angeles in its Week 3 meeting with San Francisco. Sean McVay coached his undermanned team to an unexpected triumph and is now overseeing a notable turnaround. While the 8-6 Rams rise, winning seven of their last nine games, the 6-8 49ers fall almost entirely out of playoff contention.

There are not many NFC franchises that can look down on the Kyle Shanahan-led group after what San Francisco has achieved in the last half-decade. LA has been dominated by its divisional rival during most of that stretch, but it boasts a couple of signature wins. The Rams toppled the gritty 49ers in the NFC Championship game before seizing the Lombardi trophy in 2022, and they have now effectively ended any hope the team has of reaching the postseason for a fourth straight time.

Kyren Williams should not get too overconfident, though. He must stay focused on the task at hand. The Niners are no longer his concern, at least for this season. The Rams are still on the periphery of the playoff picture, sitting a half-game behind the Washington Commanders for the final wild card slot while also breathing down the Seattle Seahawks' neck in the NFC West. They must capitalize on their opportunities in the next three weeks.

But Williams is still finding time to bask in this latest conquest.