The Washington Commanders aren't seeing eye-to-eye with Chase Young right now. If the Commanders are compelled to trade Young, the San Francisco 49ers have been named as a potential destination.

Washington declined Young's fifth-year option, leading to trade buzz surrounding the defender. While the 49ers already have a stout defense, adding Young could make San Francisco even scarier, via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

“Nick Bosa is set to command lucrative money as the headliner of their pass rusher group, and they just paid a fortune for Javon Hargrave to join their interior. But after losing Samson Ebukam and Charles Omeihu in free agency, they could stand to add depth off the edge,” Benjamin wrote. “San Francisco relies so much on its “D” while sticking to the ground on offense, so John Lynch might be willing to bet on long-term upside.

The 49ers haven't shown any official interest in Young. To this point the Commanders have been reluctant to trade him. But while it may be a pipe dream for now, Young would add a whole new element to the 49ers' defense.

Injuries have decimated the past two years of Young's career. However, he was named the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year after making 44 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks. His rookie year earned Young a Pro Bowl nod.

San Francisco had the best defense in the NFL last season, allowing just 300.6 yards per game. Adding a healthy Young to the mix would certainly improve the already impressive defense.

But for now, Chase Young remains with the Washington Commanders. The 49ers will have to “settle” for a Bosa and Hargrave led front. If Young ever does become available, the 49ers could make a major splash by trading for the explosive defensive end.