Whether you want to call it bad luck, or victims of circumstance, the San Francisco 49ers went through the worst of it in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers saw both of their quarterbacks, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, go down with injury, and running back Christian McCaffrey played the position in emergency status.

Appearing on Up & Adams Wednesday, Christian McCaffrey said he would like to see a rule change on the amount of QBs a team can have at that point of the season, in the fallout of the crazy situation his team faced.

"It feels like something got stolen from you… Hopefully they change that rule where you can carry a third quarterback." Christian McCaffrey on the hard loss to Eagles in the NFC Championship and being the emergency QB

In dissecting McCaffrey’s comments, we can’t forget the 49ers were already coming in with their third-string quarterback starting the championship game. Before the end of the contest, the team literally had no passing threat to speak of. Given the circumstance, it’s understandable why McCaffrey and his teammates feel they didn’t put their best foot forward at the worst possible time.

Having said that, it’s not every day two quarterbacks get knocked out of the same game. Therefore, this doesn’t seem like a case where rule changes would have to be implemented. Almost any other game, two QBs is usually enough, and after the sting and disappointment wears off from a lost opportunity, McCaffrey might see it that way also. One more thing that caused the weird situation was an Eagles defense that had 70 sacks during the regular season. In other words, they know a little bit about hitting the quarterback.

Yes, McCaffrey’s frustrations are understood, but it would be surprising to see any rule changes coming down from those events.