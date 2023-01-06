By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into the final stretch of the season, injuries have impacted the San Francisco 49ers offense. But now in Week 18, they seem to be back in full force.

Upon his arrival to the 49ers at the trade deadline, running back Christian McCaffrey has led the backfield. Over the 10 games that he has played, he has recorded 701 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he has added 49 receptions for 430 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

An ankle injury has limited McCaffrey at times this season. Ultimately, he spent nearly the entire week on the 49ers injury report. But after appearing in Friday’s practice, he now seems ready to take the field.

Deebo Samuel is off the injured list and is expected to return in Week 18, per Adam Schefter.

Along with McCaffrey and Samuel taking the field, Running back Elijah Mitchell is also expected to return.

Samuel has been out of the 49ers lineup since suffering both an MCL and ankle injury in Week 14. But after being a full participant in this week’s practice, he seems ready to go.

When healthy, Samuel has once again been a key playmaker for the 49ers. He has been used through both the air and the ground this season. Over 12 games, he has recorded 54 receptions for 612 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he has added 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Elijah Mitchell also appears to be ready to return just in time. After heading to the injured reserve twice with a sprained MCL, the second-year running back is expected to be activated just in time for Week 18.

The 49ers are 12-4 heading into Week 18. They are looking to make a Super Bowl run. With a healthy lineup, they may be near impossible to slow down.