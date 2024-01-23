49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reassured fans that star running back Christian McCaffrey is not dealing with an injury.

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a familiar situation. They're once again back in the NFC Championship Game, this time facing the upstart Detroit Lions. Their roster is virtually unchanged from last season, as they still boast one of the most feared offenses in the league. However, there was some concern about one of their stars: running back Christian McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey has been arguably the most important piece of the 49ers' offense, but he's also quite injury-prone. So when fans saw CMC working his quadriceps with a massage gun, fans were quick to be worried. Head coach Kyle Shanahan quickly put an end to those worries during a media outing, per Mike Florio.

““No, I heard about that on the TV [broadcast] because some of my family members asked me about it,” Shanahan said. “But that’s just what Christian to me always does. He’s always working on his body and stuff. I was told nothing about his quad.””

One of the common knocks on CMC during his career is his seemingly never-ending injury woes. With the 49ers, these injuries seem to have lessened in both severity and frequency. This healthy streak, along with CMC just doing CMC things, has led to an outstanding season for the running back, one that saw him garner MVP attention.

The 49ers are hoping that they'll have CMC at 100% for the NFC Championship Game against the Lions. Detroit's strength on defense is their play against the run. Yes, they have a solid line for McCaffrey to run behind, but that hasn't stopped Detroit before. If CMC's not there… well, they're smoked.