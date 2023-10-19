The San Francisco 49ers didn't just leave Cleveland with a loss, but a wad of injuries as well. Both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey went down with injuries during the Browns game.

McCaffrey left the game with an oblique injury that has him questionable for Monday night's matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings. The good news is that on Thursday coach Kyle Shanahan reported CMC had an ‘encouraging' MRI and is day-to-day, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Having Christian McCaffrey back would be huge for a 49ers offense that struggled when he left. The No. 2 scoring offense heading into the game only managed 17 points. The offense only gained 215 total yards after having over 350 yards of offense in every other game. It's hard to see them putting up their typical production without McCaffrey.

Prior to exiting the game, McCaffrey had 11 carries for 43 yards along with three receptions for nine yards and a touchdown. He currently leads the NFL with 553 rushing yards. He also has a streak of 15 consecutive games with a touchdown, tied for the second-most along with Hall of Fame rushers O.J. Simpson and John Riggins. He is two games short of tying Baltimore Colts back Lenny Moore for the longest streak with 17.

If McCaffrey is unable to go, look for the 49ers to utilize Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell in his place. Mason did a nice job briefly filling in for McCaffrey versus the Browns, putting up 5 carries for 27 yards and an eight-yard touchdown. The 49ers may also opt to use Ray-Ray McCloud on reverses or sweeps.