San Francisco 49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were involved in a pregame scuffle with the Cleveland Browns as they headed off the field for warmups ahead of their Week 6 matchup in Cleveland.

Players from both the 49ers and Browns appeared to trade shoves along the sideline before multiple players from both teams came rushing in. The players included Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore, and Juan Thornhill, among others, according to Cleveland.com.

The Browns and 49ers got into a pregame scuffle. Deebo Samuel, Juan Thornhill, Trent Williams, Elijah Moore and more involved. #Browns pic.twitter.com/9cRn5Y0KUI — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 15, 2023

Despite the skirmish between both teams, warmups resumed as normal. The 49ers headed back to the locker room and didn't appear to be flustered by the event, via David Lombardi.

49ers head back in after warmups. They don’t seem all too bothered after the earlier scuffle with the Browns on the field pic.twitter.com/kS49TQYLLi — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 15, 2023

The Browns and 49ers are two of the most physical teams in the NFL, with both having league-leading defenses in a number of categories. A physical Week 6 battle in Cleveland should be ahead, but it appears both teams started the action a little early with the pre-game rumble before kickoff in Cleveland.

49ers-Browns Warmups Continue After Fight

We'll see if there any disciplinary actions measured for the pre-game fight between the Browns and the 49ers, but for now, it appears both teams will move on and the game will start without any penalties or ejections for the pregame scuffle.

The head referee for the Week 6 matchup between the 49ers and Browns apparently called upstairs after the teams were separated, but no announcements were made and warmups proceeded as usual, according to Zac Jackson.

Referee John Hussey was calling upstairs after the teams were separated. No announcements and now warmups have proceeded as usual. https://t.co/ql6iwU1ulQ — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 15, 2023

We'll have updates if any news comes from the pre-game scuffle and if any disciplinary action is taken by the NFL.