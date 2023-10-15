San Francisco 49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were involved in a pregame scuffle with the Cleveland Browns as they headed off the field for warmups ahead of their Week 6 matchup in Cleveland.

Players from both the 49ers and Browns appeared to trade shoves along the sideline before multiple players from both teams came rushing in. The players included Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore, and Juan Thornhill, among others, according to Cleveland.com.

Despite the skirmish between both teams, warmups resumed as normal. The 49ers headed back to the locker room and didn't appear to be flustered by the event, via David Lombardi.

The Browns and 49ers are two of the most physical teams in the NFL, with both having league-leading defenses in a number of categories. A physical Week 6 battle in Cleveland should be ahead, but it appears both teams started the action a little early with the pre-game rumble before kickoff in Cleveland.

49ers-Browns Warmups Continue After Fight

We'll see if there any disciplinary actions measured for the pre-game fight between the Browns and the 49ers, but for now, it appears both teams will move on and the game will start without any penalties or ejections for the pregame scuffle.

RECOMMENDED
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle’s hilarious pregame wardrobe choice ahead of 49ers game vs Browns

Sonny Giuliano ·

49ers, Randy Gregory
Is Randy Gregory playing for 49ers vs. Browns after trade?

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Deshaun Watson, Browns, 49ers
When Browns QB Deshaun Watson is expected to return to play amid shoulder injury

Benjamin Adducchio ·

The head referee for the Week 6 matchup between the 49ers and Browns apparently called upstairs after the teams were separated, but no announcements were made and warmups proceeded as usual, according to Zac Jackson.

We'll have updates if any news comes from the pre-game scuffle and if any disciplinary action is taken by the NFL.