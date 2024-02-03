Lisa McCaffrey will be watching the Super Bowl from a suite after all.

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are currently gearing up to participate in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. McCaffrey and his teammates are in the big game courtesy of a recent thrilling come-from-behind win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, in which the 49ers once trailed by 17 points but mounted a thrilling comeback to ultimately win by three and punch their ticket to Las Vegas.

Recently, there was some chatter on social media regarding whether or not McCaffrey's mother Lisa McCaffrey would be able to watch the Super Bowl from a luxury suite, because what could possibly be worse than taking in the proceedings with ordinary people? There were reports that the suite price was in the millions, per TMZ, and that the McCaffrey's weren't willing to pay the hefty fee.

However, to the rescue came McCaffrey's fiance Olivia Culpo, who recently revealed that she would be footing the bill for the suite, allowing Lisa McCaffrey to avert the disaster that would have been sitting in the stands with the commoners. Culpo confirmed this news on her Instagram, calling the reports of the McCaffrey's being unable to afford the suite “fake news,” per Bleacher Report.

Lisa McCaffrey will be watching arguably the best running back in the NFL at the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, and the 49ers will need Christian McCaffrey to be at his absolute best in order to knock off a Chiefs team that sure seems to be peaking at the right time.