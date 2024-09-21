Brock Purdy has been called a lot since being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He's been called “Mr. Irrelevant,” he's been called a game manager and even held the title of third-string QB during his initial run with the 49ers before improbably rising up the ranks, lapping Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, and ultimately lining himself up for a massive payday with the Niners heading into the future.

And on the Friday edition of Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd, he added another nickname to Purdy's resume, even if fans probably won't like it very much at all: trust fund kid.

“I know you all think I'm anti this and anti that, I'm not anti-Brock Purdy,” Cowherd explained via NBC Sports Bay Area. “But he does feel a little bit like a trust fund kid, he basically gets all the gifts. And I'm just saying, I'm not saying that some trust fund kids aren't hard workers and wouldn't have done well without the trust fund, but it helps a lot.”

Alright, so what Cowher is (probably) saying is that Purdy has been placed into just about the best possible outcome an NFL player could inherit, with an absolute cornucopia of talented position players to throw to and an offensive line that doesn't look great on paper but has kept him upright for much of his run in San Francisco, as opposed to being someone who hasn't worked hard for what he has. While that theoretically isn't incorrect, as Purdy does a fantastic situation between his head coach and position players, Cowherd wasn't done, as he had plenty more to say about Purdy that should rile up fans within Niners Nation.

Is Brock Purdy Milli Vanilli? Collin Cowherd wants to find out

Elsewhere in his rant regarding Purdy's presence and presents from John Lynch, Cowherd took things a step further, questioning if Purdy isn't just Milli Vanilli, an act that looked the part but was propped up by backing tracks that did the heavy lifting for them.

“It's like the band who releases a really good studio album, and you're like, ‘Well, they're good in the studio,’ but you want to make sure, like, [would you want to] see them live? Queen, great studio albums, better live at Wembley Stadium,” Cowherd noted.

“I don't want to see Brock Purdy look like Milli Vanilli this weekend when the record skipped, and he's running off stage. Almost anybody can produce a good studio album, let's go live in front of a few 1000 people. Anybody can do a banger in the studio. When you have Christian and Kyle and Trent and Kittle and Deebo and Aiyuk, it's a layup drill.”

Gosh, what does Cowherd have against Purdy? Does he really think he's nothing more than a puppet running Kyle Shanahan's offense, with any other player being able to do basically the same thing? Or does he simply believe that the 49ers' offense is so good that it makes Purdy look elite when he's actually more middle-of-the-road? Either way, fans will surely let him know they don't appreciate his analysis – they already are – and fans will get to evaluate his hypothesis head-on in his game against Los Angeles this weekend, as the 49ers will be without Samuel, Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, and McCaffrey against a similarly depleted Rams team.