As San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall recovers from a gunshot wound in his chest that he sustained in a robbery attempt near Union Square, the suspected shooter is making his way through the legal process.

Pearsall has been released from the hospital and is already returning to the team, though the 23-year-old will miss the beginning of the season as he heals. He will have to sit out at least four games after being placed on the non-football injury list.

Brooke Jenkins, the district attorney for San Francisco, announced the charges for the teenage suspect: attempted murder with allegations of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery.

Jenkins added that the suspect, a 17-year-old male, can only be tried as an adult with a transfer hearing that requires the ruling of a judge. The suspect is set to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon at the Youth Guidance Center in San Francisco.

Ricky Pearsall making progress in recovery from shooting

Thankfully, Pearsall did not need to undergo surgery to treat his wound. He is extremely fortunate to be in the state he's in and has expressed his appreciation for the first responders to the scene, as did the team.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital this afternoon as he continues to recover from a bullet wound to his chest,” the team said in a statement released on Sunday. “He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital.”

Pearsall was drafted 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the 49ers after playing two seasons at Florida and three seasons at Arizona State. The rookie wide receiver is facing a significant setback to start his career but should be able to make a full recovery in time to play in the 2024 season. San Francisco's season begins with a home matchup on Monday against the New York Jets.