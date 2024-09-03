San Francisco 49ers rookie first-round pick Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest on Saturday during an attempted robbery, which could have been an incredibly tragic story. However, Pearsall not only survived, but it seems as though he is back on his feet just days later as reports emerged on Tuesday that he returned to the team weight room.

“Ricky Pearsall was back at the 49ers facility in the weight room about 48 hours after being shot in the chest, according to Tim Ryan on KNBR,” David Lombardi of The Athletic shared on Tueday.

While this is undoubtedly good news, Pearsall will miss at least the first four games of the 2024 NFL season on the non-football injury list. It's a small price to pay for how lucky the rookie wide receiver was to still be alive after his shooting in broad daylight in central San Francisco.

San Franciso police have made an arrest in the shooting, taking a 17-year-old from nearby Tracy, California into custody for the incident that allegedly happened when the teenager tried to rob the WR at gunpoint for his Rolex watch and Pearsall fought back.

The former Florida wide receiver was a surprise first-round pick of the 49ers as the team dealt with the Brandon Aiyuk contract drama over the offseason. He had a good training camp when he was healthy, but a lingering shoulder injury hurt his participation in his team's activities. Heading into the season, he was listed as the 49ers' fourth receiver behind Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Juaun Jennings.

Missing the first four games of the season in the NFI list means that Pearsall will be out for the 49ers games against the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and New England Patriots. If he is healthy enough to return after the shooting in Week 5, he will be on the field when the Niners host the Arizona Cardinals.