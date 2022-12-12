By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Deebo Samuel apologized for an incident that involved a sideline cameraman during the San Francisco 49ers’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“My apologies for stepping over the camera guy. Definitely didn’t realize I did it until watching the tape. Was just in the moment. My apologies my guy,” Samuel wrote on Twitter.

The cameraman controversy was forgotten by Niners fans after Samuel was carted off the field due to injury later in the game. Deebo Samuel is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there is a chance that he will be able to return for the 49ers during the postseason.

49ers’ legend Jerry Rice called out the team following Deebo Samuel’s injury.

“Please stop running our skill player up the middle.” Rice proceed to tag Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and Samuel in an Instagram post, mentioning that all 3 players are currently hurt.

The Niners have Super Bowl aspirations this season. Despite dealing with no shortage of various ailments, San Francisco is currently 9-4 and leading the NFC West. Their quality season is even more impressive given the fact that their primary quarterbacks are both injured.

Brock Purdy deserves credit without question. Purdy went 16-21 through the air with a pair of passing touchdowns in the 49ers’ victory over the Buccaneers in Week 14. San Francisco is hopeful that Purdy can continue playing well amid Garoppolo’s absence. Purdy will have a much easier time under center in the postseason if Deebo Samuel is active.

We will provide updates on Samuel’s health as they are made available.