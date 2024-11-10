The San Francisco 49ers have been locked in a slugfest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. However, kicker Jake Moody has had a tough first game back from injury, as he's missed three of his five chances in Sunday's matchup. After a third miss that would have extended the 49ers lead to six points, wide receiver Deebo Samuel confronted Moody and long snapper Taybor Pepper. It led to a confrontation captured by reporter Ollie Connolly on X, formerly Twitter.

“Deebo Samuel grabbed the neck of long snapper Taybor Pepper and swiped at kicker Jake Moody after a third missed field goal,” Connolly posted on the social media site.