San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel immediately got on the phone with Chase Young after he was traded to the team.

Recently, it was announced that the San Francisco 49ers had traded for star defensive end Chase Young of the Washington Commanders. Although the 49ers have faltered as of late, losing three straight after winning their first five games out of the gates, the hope is that Young will provide another dimension to a San Francisco defense that already features an insane amount of talent.

One player who is more excited than anyone about Young's arrival in San Francisco is none other than 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel, who has missed the last few games due to injury but is nearing a return to the lineup.

Recently, Samuel spoke about what the addition of Chase Young will mean to the team's chances going forward.

“It's just crazy all the guys that we got on the D-line, and just to add him, and it's such an impact he's had on his career thus far, for him to be a part of the team is kind of amazing,” said Samuel, per the Up & Adams Show.

Deebo Samuel also spoke on a call he had with Young shortly after the trade was announced.

“I actually called him after I got the news because I was out there on the field working out. I was like, ‘Bro, you ready to come out here?' He was like, ‘Man, I was just on the massage table and to just get a call that I'm going to the Niners, s–t I'm ready to go!'”

The 49ers are currently on a much-needed bye week.