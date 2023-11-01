With the trade deadline over, let's take a look at the five best defensive lines across the NFL for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The NFL trade deadline saw a lot of movement on defensive lines everywhere, as Leonard Williams joined Seattle, Montez Sweat went to Chicago, and in perhaps the biggest deal of them all, Chase Young went to the 49ers.

With all the trades settled and teams locked in for the rest of the season, let's take a look at the best defensive lines across the NFL for the remainder of the 2023 season.

5. Cleveland Browns

You can't say the words “best defensive line” in 2023 and not think of Myles Garrett. The Browns defensive end is the likely frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, as he leads the league in total pressures and forced fumbles, and is Pro Football Focus's top-ranked edge rusher this season. The Browns shouldn't have a winning record given all their health issues, particularly at quarterback, but Garrett has willed the defense to become one of the league's best units.

While Garrett is obviously the key factor, the Browns have gotten great play on the interior as well from Maurice Hurst and solid pass-rushing from Za'Darius Smith on the other side. Cleveland is third in the NFL in sack rate this season, and should feast on the rest of their schedule that includes games against the Cardinals, Broncos, Rams, Bears, and Jets.

Now back at full strength with Cam Heyward set to make his return after missing the last seven weeks, the Steelers should fully flex their power along the defensive line. T.J. Watt has once again been lights out against the pass and the run, and Alex Highsmith has emerged as one of the league's best edge rushers. Add a run-stuffer and NFL All-Pro DT in Heyward back into the mix, and the Steelers look awfully dangerous up front once again.

Keep an eye on rookie Keeanu Benton in pass situations as well. He ranks 10th amongst 116 interior linemen in pass rush grade, according to PFF. With Watt, Highsmith, and Heyward providing a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, the Steelers could be a tough playoff out if the offense can get anything going and play with a lead. The run defense needs some help, but this is not the kind of team you want to pass 40 times a game against.

A year after leading the NFL in sacks (and nearly breaking the all-time record), the rich got richer with Jalen Carter, who has been one of the very best pass-rushing interior linemen in the league the moment he stepped on the field. While the edge pressure has taken a slight step back due to Philadelphia's cover corners not holding up quite as well, this is still a group that can get after the quarterback with the best of them.

Don't let the overall stats fool you, though. The Eagles are playing an incredibly difficult schedule (Philly gets Dallas, KC, BUF, SF, and Dallas again over their next five games) before it finishes on a lighter note with two games against the Giants and one against the Cardinals. The Eagles won't match last year's incredible production on the defensive line, but this is an incredibly talented group that could get even better as Carter continues to improve from his already impressive NFL debut.

If Myles Garrett doesn't win Defensive Player of the Year, it's likely because Micah Parsons beat him out for it. Parsons has been excellent once again, racking up 6 sacks in his first 7 games despite drawing extra blockers constantly. The play opposite of Parsons has been quietly brilliant as well, as DeMarcus Lawrence has been one of the NFL's very best defenders against the run once again.

The third-year breakout of Osa Odighizuwa has taken this defensive line to a whole different level. Odighizuwa ranks 5th in PFF grade this season, and has been equally as effective against the run as he has rushing the passer. That interior pressure is a big deal for Dallas, as pushing the pocket is incredibly important so quarterbacks can't climb up and out of the grasp of Micah Parsons in clear pass situations.

With three studs who can do it all up front, Dallas has been a nightmare for opposing offensive lines all year long.

1. San Francisco 49ers

What a luxury it must be to pick up a former No. 2 overall pick at the trade deadline in Chase Young, reuniting him former college teammate Nick Bosa to form arguably the most talented edge rusher duo in the league.

Aside from pure talent, the 49ers just have an incredible amount of depth on the defensive line that's rarely seen across the league. Javon Hargrove has been one of the league's best interior rushers yet again. Ditto for Arik Armstead. Javon Kinlaw has been excellent behind them this season, and Randy Gregory could make this group insanely scary if he returns back to his old form.

With Fred Warner cleaning up everything behind them, the 49ers defensive line has the luxury of being ultra-aggressive rushing the passer. With Bosa as the star, Young shouldn't have to deal with a ton of chips or extra blockers coming his way nearly as much. San Francisco is really testing the idea that you can't have enough great pass rushers. While other teams can match some of the top-end talent, no team has this much depth and versatility at multiple spots. With the addition of Chase, the 49ers defensive line takes the top spot in the defensive line rankings for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.