Will Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner lead the 49ers to a winning streak after their massive Bengals loss?

The San Francisco 49ers secondary has been continuing to stay dominant throughout the season. Kyle Shanahan takes advantage of the talented players that he has in Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. Other individuals have also stepped up such that they turn the opposing quarterback's life into hell inside the pocket. The team may have lost against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a generational performance by Joe Burrow. But, Arik Armstead remains happy with their squad. He unveiled his feelings in his latest statement, via Tidal League.

“I believe we’re going to go on a run…I know we have the guys to do it,” was the bold declaration that Arik Armstead made after the 49ers had lost to the Bengals.

It looked like an off-night for most of the 49ers secondary as they failed to convert on defense. Fred Warner got two solo tackles and six assisted takedowns. Nick Bosa was only credited for half a sack and had a singular assist and tackle. Armstead was the one who stepped up for the 49ers. He notched two impact sacks against Joe Burrow which were huge in potentially turning the tides in their favor.

This is the second-straight loss to the 49ers after having been beaten down by Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. However, they have shown glimpses of being streaky. Kyle Shanahan started the season off strong. It all culminated with a 42-to-10 triumph against the Dallas Cowboys to notch their five-win record. Will they be able to replicate it after this losing skid?