No matter what you thought of Zach Wilson's ceiling when he was coming out of BYU ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, there are very few out there who would've believed that his floor would be so low. Sure, it's a small sample size, and yes, he's only 24 years old and just three years removed from being the 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, but Wilson hasn't even shown flashes of a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback, let alone a guy who can help end the New York Jets' Super Bowl drought that has extended beyond five decades. But can Wilson help a team's quarterback room if, A) He's not the starter, B) The fanbase hasn't been waiting for another Super Bowl appearance for over 50 years, and C) He's playing for a coach with a proven track record of getting the best out of his quarterbacks.
“The Rams and 49ers are among intriguing options for quarterback Zach Wilson, who has permission to seek a trade from the Jets,” according to a report from ESPN.com's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler. “Wilson is looking for a skilled offensive head coach and a place to revive his career. Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan both need backup QB help at the moment.”
Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay have built systems in San Francisco and Los Angeles respectively that put their quarterbacks in position to succeed. Each team has an embarrassment of riches for their quarterback to work with, which theoretically would make life easier for Wilson if he were thrust into action in place of Brock Purdy or Matthew Stafford.
As rough as Zach Wilson had it with the Jets last season, it was actually the best individual stretch of his young career. Zach Wilson's yards per game, touchdown to interception ratio, completion percentage and passer rating all reached career bests, and he was 4-7 as a starter in relief of the injured Aaron Rodgers.
Personally, I think that taking a shot on Wilson as a backup isn't a bad option. The Rams, 49ers, or whoever ends up dealing for Wilson won't need to pony up a lot to get him, so why not bring someone who is still really young and has experience both as a backup and as a starter onto the roster?