Before the San Francisco 49ers took on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Deebo Samuel was seen getting into a pregame shoving match with his opponents. However, the Browns weren't the only ones fighting back against Samuel.

After the scuffle went viral, Detroit Lions defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson called out Samuel for relying on offensive lineman Trent Williams to have his back. Samuel fired right back, sharing a video of Gardner-Johnson getting punched by former Chicago Bears WR Javon Mims when the CB was a member of the New Orleans Saints.

CGJ didn't take too kindly to Samuel's retort and kept their public Twitter beef alive. He once again poked fun at the wide receiver and said that Williams couldn't save him if they met on or off the field. Samuel felt the emotions rising and clowned Gardner-Johnson right back.

This is comedy. Catch me off the field cause you barely on the field or boucing round on different teams 😂😂 — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

To Samuel's point, Gardner-Johnson is currently rehabbing a torn pectoral and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. It was his first year with the Lions after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Prior to that he spent his first three seasons in the league with the Saints.

With CJ Gardner-Johnson's injury, he won't have an opportunity to see Deebo Samuel on the field this season. However, there is a clear beef between the two. Samuel's scuffle with the Browns might've fired up both squads, but Gardner-Johnson was just an outside observer. While he may not have been the opponent Samuel got in his original fight with, he made sure to prove he wouldn't back down on or off the field.