It's one of the oldest pranks pulled by NFL veterans on their rookie teammates. This time it was the San Francisco 49er veteran players who attempted to put a scare in a pair of the team's rookies. The prank involved a team dinner in Las Vegas, and the size of the bill scared the rookies. However, they were able to breathe a sigh of at least some relief when veteran Deebo Samuel let the nervous first-year players knows that they were victimized by a “joke.”

Lol was prank 😂😂 wouldn’t do our two rook wideouts like that funny to see how scared they got though.

Tab was only 2500 https://t.co/KD7tCdQDIS — Deebo (@19problemz) August 12, 2023

San Francisco's veteran players let the rookies know that they were on the hook for a $15,000 dinner bill. This kind of activity has been going on around the league for years, and while it is no doubt a lot of fun for veteran players to see how nervous the young players get, it is the cause of tremendous anxiety and fear for players who may not have the money to cover the bill.

While successful rookies will have the money for such a bill during the regular season once game checks start rolling in, most of the first-year players won't have much in their checking or savings accounts prior to the regular season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to Deebo Samuel, the actual dinner tab was not even close to the initially claimed $15,000. He tweeted, “Lol was prank 😂😂 wouldn’t do our two rook wideouts like that funny to see how scared they got though. Tab was only 2500.”

This frequent prank can be considered a form of bullying and harassment, and while the Niners are not the only team that does it, they do seem to be one of the more frequent practitioners.