The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the most thrilling Super Bowls ever 38-35, Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The game was extremely entertaining, as the Eagles led for the majority of the game, only to watch Patrick Mahomes lead yet another comeback victory. It was actually the Chiefs eighth straight win when trailing entering the fourth quarter, an NFL record.

The Eagles have made a habit this season of taking a lead and running out the clock on their opponents. But not everyone was a believer in that recipe. Following their NFC Championship loss to the Eagles, a number of San Francisco 49ers’ players sounded off regarding this Eagles and specifically their defense.

Samuel followed up that tweet with another.

“Had no reason worrying about what we was saying in media wanted to tweet about us should of been focused on game 🤷🏾‍♂️” Samuel tweeted.

The vaunted Eagles defense was ripped to shreds Sunday. The Chiefs might have only have a little over 340 yards, but that was clearly because they didn’t have the football for much of the game. They moved the ball at will throughout the game and found ways to get receivers wide open on crucial touchdown plays.

Anyone who was curious if the Eagles and Jalen Hurts were legit based on their weak competition were answered; yes, they are. But the defense that had the third most sacks in NFL history was completely useless.

Mahomes did whatever he wanted all game and the Eagles will have all offseason to deal with it.