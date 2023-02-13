Patrick Mahomes capped off an insane season with his second Super Bowl victory on Sunday. The performance from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is drawing high praise from his head coach.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid showed love to his signal caller following the game. “I told him I love him,” Reid said. “He’s seen the greats. He strives to be the greatest. The great quarterbacks make everybody better, including the coach,” the Chiefs coach continued Sunday night.

Mahomes didn’t have the most impressive stat line. He threw for 182 yards with three touchdowns during the game on Sunday. However, it’s what he battled through that makes the performance so special.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. The ankle continued to give him problems in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs star also suffered an apparent ankle injury during the Super Bowl.

However, Mahomes continued to play at a high level. He continued to roll out of the pocket, extending plays when he needed to. He also showed a willingness to run the ball himself if no one else was open.

The performance on the NFL’s biggest stage earned him high honors on Sunday. Mahomes earned the Super Bowl MVP, the second time he has accomplished the feat in his career.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have made three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two. Kansas City has made five consecutive AFC Championships as well. The Chiefs quarterback also became the first player in NFL history to win multiple MVPs and Super Bowls in his first six seasons.

The Chiefs have played at a high level for a very long time, with no signs of slowing down. Only time will tell if they can keep this run going for the foreseeable future.