For the most part, joint practices during the offseason were relatively productive. They were also very entertaining, no doubt, with more than a few players already exhibiting their competitive fire even before the regular season kicked off. For the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, their joint practices didn’t have any fights, but the two-day run was not lacking in intensity.

So much so, that there were actually some complaints coming from the Vikings camp about how aggressive the 49ers’ defense was during their joint sessions. Apparently, some players from Minnesota’s offense did not appreciate how the Niners were supposedly overly aggressive in their post-contact attempts.

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans decided to fire back at the criticism. According to the 38-year-old coach, this was simply a clash of styles. Ryans also seemed to throw a bit of shade on the Vikings’ own defensive style when comparing it to his team’s defense (via Kevin Seifert of ESPN):

“I think it’s a different style from what their defense [does],” Ryans said. “We attack. We’re [an] attack-first mentality, so it’s a different style I know for their scheme, for their offense and our defense going against them.”

For what it’s worth, it was the 49ers who reigned supreme during their preseason matchup against the Vikings, 17-7.

San Francisco kicks off their campaign on Sunday in a matchup against the Chicago Bears, while the Vikings get things started on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles.