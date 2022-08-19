“Waste of time”: Brandon Aiyuk goes off on 49ers-Vikings joint practices

Joint practices are often a good way for teams to mingle with each other. These practices are a way for players from different teams to learn from each other in a safe environment. Most fans and players who attended the joint practice between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings agreed that it was a pretty good excursion.

One player, though, didn’t seem to care for it. 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk shared his honest thoughts on the joint practice with the Vikings. To put it simply… he wasn’t a fan of it, though he did recognize that the “boring” parts were a necessary part of the coaching staff’s job to get the team up to speed. (via USA Today)

“It was good work going against somebody different. Different environment… But, eh. I feel like it was a waste of time, personally… Kyle (Shanahan) and them (49ers coaches) always got their own agenda on what they’re trying to get done and accomplish here. So you just take it, getting better every single rep, and then figure that out later on.”

That honesty is nice to hear, and it’s even better hearing that he recognizes that it’s an important part of their preparation. Being a professional player isn’t always fun, and more often than not, you’ll have more “boring” days. Still, those dog days are crucial for the 49ers’ improvement in the season.

With most of the drama on the 49ers all sorted out, the team can now focus on preparing for their 2022 season. Can they do a repeat of their 2021 campaign and make it back to the NFC Championship Game? Or will their new young quarterback falter under the pressures of handling a playoff team?