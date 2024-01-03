The San Francisco 49ers dominate Pro Bowl fan voting with Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy earning the most total votes

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Pro Bowl fan voting, with 15 players leading the NFC in fan votes at their positions. This starts with quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, who both led all players in fan votes as Purdy accumulated 451,864 votes and McCaffrey raked in 429,993 votes, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Outside of the Purdy and McCaffrey, center Jake Brendel, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, guard Aaron Banks, tackle Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle were all the No. 1 voted players at their positions among fans. Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel got the second and third most votes among receivers, behind Tyreek Hill. Aiyuk and Deebo were first among NFC wide receivers.

Full AFC and NFC player rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be announced tonight live on @nflnetwork and #NFLPlus at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s the full top 10 by position in fan voting: pic.twitter.com/MUG31WqTL6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2024

Defensively, cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Arik Armstead, inside linebacker Fred Warner received the most votes. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky and long snapper Taybor Pepper won their positions on special teams, while return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud finished second behind Braxton Berrios, and first in the NFC.

This is a testament to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, who have built and managed a roster that fields a lot of the NFL's best talent. Outside of this, it's likely that the 49ers players garnered so many votes because their team has some of the most visibility in the NFL. The 49ers play in primetime or late afternoon games more than a lot of other sqauds, allowing their players to be known better than a lot of others. They're still deserving, but it's likely one factor for why the team consistently pulled in so many votes.

Fan voting only accounts for one-third of the total vote, with players and coaching deciding the other two-thirds of who ends up making the actual team. The full rosters for the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl teams will be officially announced Wednesday night.