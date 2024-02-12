A terrible injury in the most important game of the year.

The San Francisco 49ers took a painful blow in the first half with star linebacker Dre Greenlaw going down with a non-contact lower-body injury. He has been ruled out for the rest of Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas versus the Kansas City Chiefs with reports coming out about the brutal nature of his injury (via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Sources: #49ers star LB Dre Greenlaw is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles while trying to run onto the field in the Super Bowl. Not a surprise, unfortunately. As crushing as it gets.”

Greenlaw was just trying to get back to the field after the Chiefs were forced to punt in the second quarter when he suddenly fell to the ground in pain. It was just not a great sight at all for 49ers and football fans. Greenlaw is a vital part of the 49ers stop unit, whose importance to San Francisco's dream of winning it all in Las Vegas was consistently highlighted prior to the game.

With Greenlaw no longer expected to return to Super Bowl 58, it's worth wondering how long will he be out of action with the said injury. Depending on the severity and whether he would need surgery to repair the injury, Greenlaw could potentially be rehabbing for several months.

Greenlaw is also in line to become a free agent by the end of the 2024 NFL season, though, the 49ers can decide on whether they want him back once the season is over.

Before he left the 49ers-Chiefs game, Greenlaw had recorded three tackles.