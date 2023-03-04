Javon Hargrave is one of the best free agents in this 2023 NFL free agency market. Hargrave was an integral part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line during their Super Bowl run this season.

Hargrave is one of the best defensive tackles in the league and will receive a big contract in free agency. Multiple teams that are looking to improve their defensive line will be interested in the 30-year-old.

Having an elite defensive tackle is key to having a good defense. Hargrave is a solid run-stopper and a top-tier pass-rushing defensive tackle. This season, he had 11 sacks, ten tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Hargrave is a phenomenal interior pass rusher and would drastically improve wherever he goes.

With that said, here are the three best landing spots for Javon Hargrave in 2023 NFL free agency.

The Chicago Bears are linked with many of the top free agents this offseason, and for good reason. The Bears hold the most cap space of any team in the league, with a chance to improve their roster drastically.

Chicago also holds the number one pick in the draft, which they could trade down for a team looking for a quarterback to acquire a plethora of draft capital. The Bears also saw the second-year jump with quarterback Justin Fields. Getting more talent around him gives Chicago a shot to improve drastically next season.

Signing Hargrave would give them an elite defensive tackle to anchor their defensive line. While the Bears have many holes to fill, Hargrave would be a great fit for their defense. For Hargrave, he could earn a big payday from a team on the rise.

The Seattle Seahawks are another team that would be a good fit for Javon Hargrave. Seattle made the playoffs this season after trading away star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last offseason.

Geno Smith took over at quarterback and had a career year. The Seahawks have the framework to be a playoff team once again next season, and adding some more pieces could help them make a deeper run. Hargrave would be a tremendous fit for Seattle, as they need help on the defensive line. The Seahawks struggled to stop the run and need to add a pass rusher. Hargrave fits that role and would be a crucial addition to their defense.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

While there are some good options for Hargrave if he leaves, re-signing with the Eagles would be the best option. Philadelphia is coming off a Super Bowl run, and Javon Hargrave has spent his entire career there.

However, the Eagles have many free agents and won’t be able to bring everyone back. While Hargrave has been a pivotal part of their defense, it is unknown if they will have the cap space to bring him back with what he is seeking. The Eagles also may prioritize other free agents, with players like Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, Miles Sanders, and more.

If Philadelphia is able to bring back Hargrave, he will continue to be an elite defensive tackle for them. They are also in a position to compete for Super Bowl titles after making an appearance there this season.

Hargrave has a big decision to make as he enters free agency this offseason. It will be interesting to see where he signs, as he will have plenty of suitors.