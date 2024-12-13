With weather playing a crucial factor in Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, fans had to look hard to find something about this game to be entertained by. Neither team found the end zone the entire game, forcing many fans to scroll on their phones during the game to cure the impeding Thursday Night Boredom. However, fans grew a newfound interest once Amazon Prime broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit and the production team misidentified 49ers' Trent Williams on the broadcast.

Herbstreit was giving a shout-out to Williams, who's appeared in just 10 games this season, adding how notable his absence is to the 49ers' offense.

“There's Trent Williams, who's a big part of the grit of that offensive line,” Herbstreit said. “And they really miss him up front. Not only because of his talent, but because of his presence and what his presence means to that offensive line, and kind of the personality of the offensive line.”

Expand Tweet

Now, this honestly came across as an endearing sentiment. Herbstreit was showing respect to Williams, a likely Hall of Famer. However, the person on camera wasn't who Herbstreit thought he was.

While Herbstreit spoke about Williams, the camera was on 49ers defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera.

So, while the comments about Williams were true, his identification of the offensive tackle couldn't have been more off.

Kirk Herbstreit misidentifies 49ers OT Trent Williams on TNF vs. Rams

Herbstreit's been in the broadcast business for a long time, so to see the mistake had social media going wild— as they tend to do.

Along with NFL fans from all over, former offensive tackle Geoff Schwartz added to the social media rumble, piling on after Herbstreit's blunder.

“Trent Williams looks different,” Schwartz wrote on X, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

As social media flooded with different posts from NFL fans all over, here were some of the best reactions to Herbstreit's on-air blunder during Thursday Night Football:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Later in this game, however, Herbstreit and the broadcast team got it right on the second attempt to show Williams.

Expand Tweet

This time, Herbstreit and Co. successfully identified the 14-year veteran and future Hall of Famer.