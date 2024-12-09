ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Rams travel up the coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-49ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rams-49ers Last Game – Matchup History

The Rams beat the 49ers in week three 27-24.

Overall Series: The 49ers lead the all-time series 78-70-3

Here are the Rams-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-49ers Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +114

San Francisco 49ers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rams-49ers

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams are coming off a great win over the Buffalo Bills. They were able to put up 44 points and win by two. Matthew Stafford was excellent in the game, but he is propelled by his two receivers. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp combined for 17 receptions, 254 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Nacua added in a rushing touchdown of his own in the game, as well. Los Angeles is a better team with these two weapons on the field, and they are both ready to go Thursday night. If they have anywhere near as productive as a game, the Rams will win.

Los Angeles beat San Francisco in week three in a close three-point game. Joshua Karty made a last second field goal to give the Rams their first win of the season. Stafford threw for 221 yards and one touchdown in the win. He was able to have that type of game without Kupp and Nacua, as well. With both Kupp and Nacua playing on Thursday, the Rams are going to be an even better team heading into this game. If the Rams can take advantage of the mistakes, and utilize their weapons, they will win on the road.

The 49ers are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Christian McCaffery and Jordan Mason are both out, so San Francisco is on to their third string running back. Unfortunately, their third string running back, Isaac Guerendo, just suffered a foot injury on Sunday. Trent Williams and Nick Bosa also missed the game on Sunday. With all these injuries, the Rams will have more talent on the field. If they can take advantage of that, they will be able to win this game.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 49ers just snapped their losing streak with an absolutely dominant win over the Chicago Bears. The 49ers took the lead early, and they never took their foot off the gas pedal. Brock Purdy passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns, Jauan Jennings caught both of those touchdowns, and George Kittle had six receptions for 151 yards. Even without their main weapons, the 49ers have been able to find ways to win. Jennings has been huge for them, and Kittle is one of the best tight ends in football. If they can have a similar game on Thursday, the 49ers will be able to win.

In their first game against the Rams, it is hard to tell why they lost. The 49ers outplayed Los Angeles as they sacked Stafford three times, they passed for more yards, ran for more yards, and controlled the time of possession for the most part. Along with that, Jennings had three touchdowns alone, and they only punted on two of their nine drives. The 49ers were the better team in the game, despite losing. If they can have another good game like that, San Francisco will be able to cover the spread.

Final Rams-49ers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another very good game between these two teams. However, I think the 49ers just have to many injuries. I will take the Rams to win straight up.

Final Rams-49ers Prediction & Pick: Rams ML (+114)