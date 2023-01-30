The San Francisco 49ers fell just short of the Super Bowl, losing in the NFC Championship Game. It was a brutal performance all around for the 49ers. Even more brutal than their performance was their injury luck.

Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first half of the game. It was later revealed he suffered an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament and he will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Purdy did return to the game, however, after backup quarterback Josh Johnson also left due to injury. Johnson suffered a concussion in the game and was ruled out shortly after leaving.

As these events unfolded, 49ers fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts and frustrations. Some were simply at a loss for words.

Other 49ers fans seemed to see the writing on the wall well before the loss to Philadelphia was official.

All that hope for nothing

Anyway we did good this season, especially with 3 QB — Gabriel Santos (@BielKronos) January 29, 2023

whatever it was a fun season — run cmc (13-4) (2-0) (@breadwarner) January 29, 2023

I loved this season better luck next year — 49ersSolo (@o_tsx) January 29, 2023

Purdy attempted just two passes after his return to the game. Both passes were short-screen attempts that didn’t go for much of a gain.

Johnson attempted 13 passes in this game, completing seven. He recorded 74 passing yards and was sacked twice by the Eagles defense in the loss.

The Eagles took full advantage of the 49ers woes. Philadelphia’s defense recovered three fumbles in the NFC Championship as Jonathan Gannon’s unit were relentless.

The Eagles are making their first Super Bowl appearance in five years. Philadelphia defeated the New England Patriots on the strength of a Super Bowl MVP performance from Nick Foles.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have fallen short once again. Sunday’s game marked their third appearance in the NFC Championship in the last four years. San Francisco last made the Super Bowl in 2020, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.