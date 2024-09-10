San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams had many Niners fans concerned when he was seen exiting the field in the fourth quarter of Monday's game versus the New York Jets. However, it was later revealed that Williams did not suffer a major injury and that he only went to the locker room to get some hydration.

“Trent Williams went to the locker room for an IV, per the broadcast. Pretty incredible that he’s made it this far into the game,” said @NinersNation on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

“I like how the broadcast mentioned that Trent Williams went to the blue tent after beating us senseless,” reacted @Bro_Namath_.

For the record, Williams was on the field for 70 offensive snaps against the Jets, or 97 percent of the total snaps.

Williams did not have a lot of time to prepare with the 49ers during the offseason, as he went on a long contract holdout which only ended when he and San Francisco struck a three-year extension deal worth $82.66 million that he signed a week before the Jets game.

Following the 49ers' 32-19 win over the Jets, Williams was interviewed on the field by Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network to discuss his late-game exit.

“I was cramping,” Williams said. “But other than that, it was pretty good. A couple of long drives, especially when we kept coming back with the penalty. That hurt. But adrenaline rushing, I got great teammates. We love competing with each other, so it kept me going.”

Williams further elaborated on his condition during the postgame press conference.

“I've never been in a situation where I didn't have the luxury of being able to knock the rust off in camp,” Williams said (h/t David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone).

“I've never came off a six-month layoff, seven-month layoff, and right into game week. So that was new for me. I really didn't know what to expect. Obviously, I've played a lot of football, so I knew it would come back to me. I just didn't know how long it would take.”

Williams turned 36 years old just last July, so he's at the point in his pro career where it's harder to get used to playing in a competitive game amid a lack of ample preparation. Nevertheless, he and the Niners got the job done to start the season with a return to the win column after losing in the Super Bowl last February to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers dominate Aaron Rodgers, Jets in 2024 NFL season debut

The 49ers had a great start to their 2024 NFL season. The reigning NFC champions made a big statement right out of the gate, as they dominated Rodgers and the Jets on both ends of the field.

San Francisco did not have star running back Christian McCaffrey available due to a calf injury, but the 49ers never had much trouble gaining success on the ground, thanks in large part to Jordan Mason. The third-year NFL pro rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Defensively, the 49ers held Rodgers to just 167 passing yards and picked him as well.