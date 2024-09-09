The San Francisco 49ers activated left tackle Trent Williams ahead of their Monday Night Football contest with the New York Jets, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers officially activated OT Trent Williams to the team’s active roster ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Jets,” Schefter said.

San Francisco made corresponding moves as well, via the club's website.

“In order to make room on the roster, the team released OL Brandon Parker,” the announcement said. “In addition, the following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

DL​ ​ Sam Okuayinonu
S​ Tracy Walker III

Related NewsArticle continues below
Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna Brandt
49ers’ Brock Purdy reveals ‘process’ that will lead to Super Bowl championship
Best season-long prop bets for San Francisco 49ers as Christian McCaffrey chases elusive MVP
Is Christian McCaffrey playing vs. Jets? Latest injury update for 49ers star

Parker originally signed with the team on September 2, 2024.”

 