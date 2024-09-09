The San Francisco 49ers activated left tackle Trent Williams ahead of their Monday Night Football contest with the New York Jets, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers officially activated OT Trent Williams to the team’s active roster ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Jets,” Schefter said.

San Francisco made corresponding moves as well, via the club's website.

“In order to make room on the roster, the team released OL Brandon Parker,” the announcement said. “In addition, the following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

DL​ ​ Sam Okuayinonu

S​ Tracy Walker III

Parker originally signed with the team on September 2, 2024.”