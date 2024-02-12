Marshawn Lynch pours salt in 49ers fans' wounds in Las Vegas

Marshawn Lynch can be a man of few words, but he tends to make them count. The Seattle Seahawks legend had a simple response for San Francisco 49ers fans after they watched their team lose Super Bowl 58 in heartbreaking fashion.

Lynch made his way through a Las Vegas casino with a microphone in one hand and a bowl of food in the other (cradled like a football), eager to partake in some NSFW taunting, as captured by Crossing Board. “Are you 49ers fans,” he asked people before landing his blow. “F**k you.”

Marshawn Lynch trolled every Niners fan in Vegas after their Super Bowl loss (IG/thakurmedia) pic.twitter.com/xSlvBWHL02 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) February 12, 2024

Many laughed, some were confused and a couple looked annoyed that insult was being added to a brutal injury. They should not expect any sympathy from the former First-Team All-Pro running back, however. Lynch's Seahawks are NFC South foes with the Niners and the two teams engaged in an especially heated rivalry during his playing days. Many surely recall Richard Sherman's postgame celebratory rant after beating Michael Crabtree and San Francisco in the 2013 NFC Championship.

Lynch may be retired, but his contempt for the 49ers and their fan base still burns strong today. His weekend in Vegas clearly ended on a joyous note, as the Kansas City Chiefs overcame another double-digit deficit and claimed their third Super Bowl title in five years in overtime.

While the 49ers put forth a respectable effort, special teams mishaps and Patrick Mahomes proved to be their downfall Sunday night in Allegiant Stadium. Neither the players nor the Faithful are in the mood to hear any gloating. Marshawn Lynch doesn't care, though.

San Fran is longing for the days when he didn't feel like talking.