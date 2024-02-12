Nick Bosa addresses the 49ers' Super Bowl defeat.

The San Francisco 49ers dropped a competitive Super Bowl affair to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. San Francisco battled throughout the game and almost earned the win, but fell short in overtime. 49ers defensive star Nick Bosa shared his honest thoughts after the devastating 25-22 defeat, via David Lombardi of The Athletic.

“It's going to hurt,” Bosa said. “It's going to hit in waves. But that's life.”

The 49ers led 19-16 after Jake Moody made a clutch field goal late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs answered with a Harrison Butker field goal, however, and the game went to overtime.

Again, Moody kicked a field goal to give San Francisco a 22-19 lead. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense wanted to win the game on the next drive, rather than settle for another field goal. Mahomes ultimately found Mecole Hardman in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

49ers suffer another heartbreaking postseason defeat

San Francisco was one game away from the Super Bowl a season ago but fell short in the NFC Championship. This season, many people around the NFL world expected the 49ers to win the big game following the team's superb regular season.

The Chiefs find ways to earn victories in postseason games, though. Despite their down regular season, the Chiefs found their groove in the playoffs.

The 49ers still feature a talented team. San Francisco's defense is one of the best in the NFL, and the offense has no shortage of weapons. The 49ers should be able to bounce back next season.

Right now, one has to wonder which team will be able to upset the Chiefs. Kanas City has now won back-to-back Super Bowls and Patrick Mahomes is still only 28 years old. Mahomes feels that this is just the beginning of the dynasty, which is an intimidating thought for the rest of the NFL.