The San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner didn't hide his excitement with having Javon Hargrave on his side as he prepares for an Eagles rematch.

When the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles meet on Sunday, linebacker Fred Warner hopes that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave plays as well as he did when these teams met in last season's NFC Championship game. Of course, this time around Warner is rooting for Hargrave to succeed, which wasn't the case last season.

“I’m happy he’s on our side and not their side this time around,” Warner admitted about Hargrave, per The Mercury News' Cam Inman. “He’s been so consistent for us, in terms of getting disruption up there in the middle on our defensive line. It’s been such a key to what we do.”

After three seasons in Philadelphia, Hargrave inked a massive four-year, $84 million dollar contract this offseason to jump ship to the 49ers. His impact has been immediate. Hargrave already has six sacks on the season and is a major reason why only the Chicago Bears allow fewer rushing yards per game than the Niners.

It's scary to think about for opponents, but Hargrave might get even better after the acclimation period that comes with joining a new team. The former Eagle says he is finally feeling comfortable in his new digs.

“I think I’ve got it now, more so of knowing my plays and what we’re trying to do,” he remarked about playing alongside new teammates such as fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

Eagles prep for old friend

No one knows what a game-wrecker Hargrave can be better than his former employer, who reaped the benefits of an 11-sack season in 2022 before Hargrave hit free agency.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni praised Kyle Shanahan's 49ers squad as “some of the best players in the world,” before lamenting “[s]hoot, one of our better players from last year is on their team.”

Now, Sirianni has the misfortune of trying to gameplan against Hargrave, rather than unleashing him on an opponent. It's a stark contrast from last season's NFC title game for the Eagles, and one Sirianni is going to have a handful dealing with.