San Francisco 49ers defensive end Javon Hargrave shared his thoughts on moving from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Niners in NFL Free Agency, ESPN Staff Writer Nick Wagoner wrote in a Tuesday article.

“I couldn’t believe it myself,” Hargrave said. “I really couldn’t. Sometimes when you are trying to go get the money, you have to go to a team that’s in a rebuild mode.

“But when you can go to a team that was just in the NFC Championship, that’s kind of an easy choice for me … It really made me happy because I was real nervous about free agency on where I was gonna have to go. But I felt like this was the perfect situation.”

Javon Hargrave agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract with the Niners in early March. The deal included $40 million guaranteed and a 2024 option bonus, according to Spotrac.

Hargrave, a former standout from South Carolina State, has played in 111 games and started in 96 since he was first drafted with the 89th-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 6-foot-2-inch defensive tackle spent four years in Pittsburgh and three with Philadelphia, taking home one invitation to the Pro Bowl games as he earned 329 combined tackles, 37.5 sacks, 64 quarterback hits, 46 tackles for loss and six pass deflections during his NFL career, according to Pro Football Reference.

Hargrave played and started in 17 games for the Eagles last season, racking up 60 combined tackles, 11 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

The Niners finished the 2022 season with a 13-4 record, putting them on pace to take first place in the NFC West. San Francisco’s defense tied with the Indianapolis Colts for 44 sacks last year, putting them one behind the Seattle Seahawks and six ahead of the Los Angeles Rams, according to the NFL.